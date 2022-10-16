Lakeview Regional offers implant to reduce stroke risk
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, is offering an implant to reduce the risk of stroke for patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.
According to the American Heart Association, at least 2.7 million Americans are affected by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that feels like a quivering heart. Those with AFib are more likely to suffer a stroke because of blood clots that can form in the left side of the heart and travel to the brain.
Left atrial appendage closure is a treatment to reduce the risk of these clots entering the bloodstream. During the procedure, a quarter-sized implant is placed in the heart via a flexible tube inserted in a leg vein. The device permanently remains in the heart, much like a stent. Typical recovery is 24 hours.
Dr. Ravi Kanagala, Lakeview Regional cardiologist, said the implant is an alternative to taking blood thinner medications long-term and may help doctors treat more patients safely.
LED picks 11 businesses for diversity initiative
Eleven small businesses have been selected to participate in the second annual Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative, a Louisiana Economic Development program targeting accelerated business growth for minority- and women-owned companies.
The program launched last month as a partnership between LED and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation.
The participating companies are considered second-stage businesses. Second-stage firms typically have from 10 to 99 employees and are poised for further growth, often spurred by selling products and services in out-of-state markets. Common issues for second-stage businesses include building a management team, sustaining growth and focusing on new opportunities.
Businesses participating in the 2022 LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative are:
- Brew Agency, Baton Rouge
- Calls Plus, Lafayette
- Demo Diva Demolition, New Orleans
- Elated Counseling Services, Shreveport
- Mobile X-Ray Service, Shreveport-Bossier City
- NRK Construction, Baton Rouge
- Obatala Sciences, New Orleans
- Quality First Marine, Covington
- ShredLink, Metairie
- TDS Trucking, Training and Technology, Patterson
- White Glove Interior Care, Lafayette
Graduates of the program will become members of the LED Growth Network, which consists of more than 600 companies with a total of more than 21,000 employees and $4 billion in annual sales.