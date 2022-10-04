A major international pharmaceutical company has spent more than $1 million to convert a North Baton Rouge veterinary medicine manufacturing facility into a plant that makes ear tags for cattle.
Merck Animal Health said 33 people work in the plant at 2667 W. Dual St., roughly the same number of employees that worked in the building when it was a biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant. Employee wages are fairly similar and “the far majority” of workers were retained and trained to work on new equipment.
The building was converted into a plant that makes Allflex Livestock Intelligence brand ear tags in response to increased customer demand.
Merck said the market for livestock identification tags has grown rapidly, due to farming automation and the increased need to track and monitor animals in order to prevent and control disease, Scott Bormann, senior vice president, North America commercial operations, for Merck Animal Health, said in a statement.
“Our investment in Baton Rouge positions us for strong long-term growth and enables us to remain a valued partner to our loyal customers through reliability and responsiveness to their needs,” he said.
The company expects to increase the investment in the local plant over the next two years, adding more equipment and possibly more workers.