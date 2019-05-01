Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company, posted first-quarter net income of $31.3 million, or 95 cents a share, Tuesday after the markets closed.
For the first quarter of 2018, earnings were $27.2 million, or 79 cents a share.
Revenue rose 17% to $467.3 million from $399.3 million a year ago. Operating expenses were up 16.4% to $423 million from $363.3 million.
The company is anticipating net revenue for 2019 to fall between $1.94 billion and $1.98 billion and earnings per share between $3.98 to $4.09.