Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open its second Baton Rouge location later this month at 18451 Highland Road. The restaurant will offer a variety of treats, including concretes (frozen custard blended with cookies, candy, fruit and nuts), jackhammers (concretes with hot fudge in the center), waffle cones and sundaes. Like the Andy's that opened on Lee Drive last year, the location will be drive through or walk-up only, with no indoor seating.
