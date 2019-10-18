Baton Rouge-based technology company Transformyx promoted James DuBos to chief executive officer in early October.
DuBos has been the company's chief technology officer for the past nine years.
He is the founder of Ascendant Technology Partners, a managed services information technology business that was acquired by Transformyx in 2010. In 1995, the executive founded PremierOne.com, an early internet service provider in Louisiana that was acquired by East Ascension Telephone. In 2000, DuBos was the chief information officer for the state of Louisiana.
Transformyx, which sells software development such as websites and applications in addition to running a data center for business clients, was incorporated in 1998 by Claude Bethea, who is still a board member at the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Transformyx has more than 1,000 customers across the country from the financial industry to health care and government. Clients include Livingston Parish Public Schools, Woman's Hospital and Baton Rouge Community College.
Transformyx has more than 50 employees and generated about $26.9 million in revenue during 2017. The company grew its revenue more than 100% between 2015 and 2017 and was on the Inc. Magazine 5000 fastest-growing company list.