Baton Rouge
Mark Major has been elected to the board of directors for New Roads-based Great Guaranty Bancshares.
Major was also elected to the board of directors for Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Guaranty.
Major is a lifelong resident of Pointe Coupee Parish. He has over 44 years in agriculture lending, the last 37 in banking.
He earned a bachelor's in agriculture business from LSU and graduated from LSU’s Graduate School of Banking of the South as well as the Louisiana Bankers Associations School of Banking. He is also a graduate of the LSU Agricultural Leadership Development Program.
---
Tammy Dugas has been named the new associate dean for research and graduate education at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
She replaces Joseph Francis, who will lead an initiative to develop cancer research at LSU Vet Med.
Dugas joined the vet school faculty in 2014
She earned a bachelor's in biochemistry and a doctorate in chemistry, both from LSU.
She completed post-doctoral fellowships at Drexel University College of Medicine and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
New Orleans
Annie McBride has rejoined Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann following a year as director of student life at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
McBride, whose practice focuses on commercial real estate transactional work, returns to the business section at the firm.
McBride has served as chair of the Association for Corporate Growth Louisiana’s Women in Corporate Growth Committee and has been recognized for her work by Best Lawyers in America, Louisiana Super Lawyers and the New Orleans Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.
She earned a bachelor's from Loyola University New Orleans and her law degree summa cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she was the editor-in-chief of the Loyola Law Review and a William L. Crowe Scholar.
Prior to becoming an attorney, McBride competed as an amateur boxer, winning a silver medal at the National Women’s Golden Gloves.
Gabriel Silva has joined Stone Pigman as an associate in its New Orleans office.
He joins the firm following several years specializing in litigation and transactional work at another New Orleans law firm, where he represented clients in maritime cases, international trade deals and commercial business matters.
He earned a bachelor's in political science, a bachelor's in finance and a master's in business from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He graduated cum laude from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where he represented the school in several moot court and trial advocacy competitions and was later inducted into the Order of Barristers.
----
Andrew Novak has joined Baker Donelson's Real Estate Group as counsel in the firm's New Orleans office.
Novak, who focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions, represents clients in the areas of complex commercial transactions, title insurance commitments and policies, and title insurance coverages.
Novak was senior underwriting counsel for one of the largest title insurance companies in the United States and has also served as the manager and attorney for a top title company in New Orleans.
He earned a bachelor's in history from Duke University and a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.
-----
Elaine Williams has been named senior director of sales and event services for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Williams’s career in the convention center began with Aramark in 1996 when she was named sales manager. She joined the convention center sales team in 2007 as national sales manager. Most recently, Williams served as the director of sales for the facility.
---
Katie Guasco has been hired as chief marketing officer for the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission (Louisiana Northshore).
Guasco has more than 16 years of marketing experience, beginning her tourism career in 2006 at Visit Baton Rouge and holding various titles from destination services manager to director of marketing.
She most recently was the vice president of advertising at Hoffman Media, a leading special-interest publisher.
She earned a bachelor's in marketing and a master's in public administration from LSU.