Baton Rouge area
The Credit Union National Association's magazine has recognized Preston Guy, marketing communications specialist at Neighbors Federal Credit Union, as one of its 2019 Credit Union Rock Stars, recognizing work promoting the credit union movement through social media, digital communication and public relations efforts.
Guy manages all of Neighbors' social channels and has nearly tripled its following on social media to about 32,000 followers. He also assists with promoting community initiatives. Fifty professionals representing 30 states named winners were nominated by their colleagues and selected by the editorial staff of Credit Union Magazine.
New Orleans area
Michael Olivier, chief executive officer of the Louisiana Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., has been named the 2019 Eugene J. Schreiber Award recipient for his significant contributions and work in promoting Louisiana and its industries.
He is being recognized by the World Trade Center for being at the forefront of establishing trade policies and conducting missions to promote Louisiana businesses across the world for over 30 years. Olivier previously served as secretary of Louisiana Economic Development from 2004 to 2008. He currently serves on the Louisiana Board of International Commerce and the Restore Louisiana Task Force. He has been president of the Southern Economic Development Council, a 10-year board member and officer of the American Economic Development Council and a board member of the World Trade Center New Orleans. Olivier has been recognized by the International Economic Development Council with its three highest honors, including fellow member, honorary life member and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Economic Development. He will be honored during Louisiana International Trade Week, which kicks off Nov. 5.
The government of Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, to Donna D. Fraiche, of Baker Donelson, in recognition of her contributions promoting exchanges and friendly relations between Japan and the United States in her role as honorary consul of Japan.
The decoration is given by the emperor of Japan. Fraiche is senior counsel with Baker Donelson and was instrumental in the founding of the firm's New Orleans and Baton Rouge offices. She has been the honorary consul of Japan in New Orleans for Louisiana and a member of the Louisiana Consular Corps since 2008. Following Japan's Great East Earthquake in 2011, Fraiche organized symposia and exchanges for leaders of Japan and Louisiana to share best practices in disaster and recovery experiences, and chaired events to raise funds for disaster effort. She has helped spearhead the revival and now institutionalized Sister City relationship between New Orleans and Matsue, Japan, and led a delegation to Matsue in October 2013 to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the relationship between the two cities.