PetroLogistics, a Houston-based petrochemical business, has plans to build a new plant on the Gulf Coast that leverages technology licensed from Dow Chemical after three years of evaluating the process.
PetroLogistics said it is considering two potential sites in undisclosed locations and declined to comment about the potential site.
PetroLogistics expects to use a chemical process known as fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation and build a 500,000-metric ton-per-year propane dehydrogenation facility, which produces propylene.
Dow and PetroLogistics have conventional propane dehydrogenation plants in Freeport, Texas, and Houston, respectively. PetroLogistics bought its Houston plant from ExxonMobil in 2008 and began operations in 2010. The new process uses a reactor design based on fluidized catalytic cracking.
PetroLogistics said since the use of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas from shale plays there has been a "significant decline in the co-product propylene production," which is used by chemical companies and petroleum refineries as a feed stock for ethylene crackers.
Future growth in propylene demand will need to be supplied largely through propane dehydrogenation, said Nathan Ticatch, president of PetroLogistics, but there have been few new plants coming online because of the lack of capital and existing conventional technology to produce the compound.
PetroLogistics is owned by private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners.