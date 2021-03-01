Evergreen at Tuscany Villas, a 274-unit complex near the Siegen Lane Marketplace, has once again changed hands, selling for $34.5 million.
Evergreen at Tuscany Villas LLC, a Tampa-based corporation, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was BPP Tuscany, a Baton Rouge group, which bought the complex from Baton Rouge Tuscany Villas LLC, a Los Angeles group. That $34 million sale was also filed Friday.
Baton Rouge Tuscany Villas purchased the complex in December 2012 for $30.2 million. The complex first changed hands in July 2011, when the original developer sold it for $27.5 million.
Tuscany Villas opened in 2008 and features amenities such as crown moldings, attached garages and a washer/dryer in every unit.
Units rent for between $878 a month for a 642-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom to $1,545 for a 1,223-square-foot residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.