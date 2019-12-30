Castleton Commodities International acquired 222,400 acres across East Texas and North Louisiana inside the Haynesville shale play from a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, BG US Production Company LLC.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The Haynesville shale lease acquired produces about 334 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to the companies.

In 2016, Stamford, Connecticut-based Castleton Commodities' subsidiary acquired Carthage upstream and midstream assets in East Texas from subsidiaries of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for more than $1 billion. By 2017, Castleton Commodities owned 160,000 acres across the Haynesville shale play with more than 1,900 producing wells.

That same year, Tokyo Gas American Ltd. made a 30% strategic equity investment in Castleton's oil and gas subsidiary Castleton Resources LLC. Tokyo Gas American is a subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd and the most recent acquisition increased its stake in CCI from 30% to 46%. The Japanese business which is the largest gas utility company in Japan, has U.S. headquarters in Houston and was stood up in 2013. The company describes itself as a developer of wide-ranging businesses which include upstream operations but also power generation, natural gas distribution and LNG exportation.

"This transaction is consistent with our strategy of asset aggregation and subsequent cost reduction in the Ark-La-Tex region," said Craig Jarchow CEO of Castleton Resources in a news release. "We are well-positioned to continue building...(a) relatively low-decline portfolio in the Haynesville and Cotton Valley natural gas and liquids plays."

