Louisiana added 9,000 jobs between July and August, and gains in Baton Rouge accounted for more than half of the increase.
There were 1.92 million non-farm jobs in August, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's up from 1.91 million in August 2021. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The Baton Rouge metro area added 5,200 jobs in August, a 1.3% gain that bumped the total number of nonfarm jobs up to 399,400. The biggest gain came in the number of government jobs, which increased by 4,100 during the month. Restaurants and bars added 900 jobs, while the education and health services sector added 800 workers. The number of professional and business service jobs dropped by 600.
The New Orleans metro area added 1,800 jobs in August, a 0.3% gain that brought the number of nonfarm jobs up to 556,000. Education and health services added 1,500 jobs, while professional and business services was up by 1,400 jobs. But 1,000 trade, transportation and utility jobs were lost.
Lafayette added 1,700 jobs, a .9% gain that brought the number of nonfarm jobs in Acadiana up to 202,400. The number of private service jobs increased by 1,100.
The number of jobs in Hammond increased by 800, entirely due to a gain in service jobs.
Lake Charles was up by 400 jobs and Houma-Thibodaux gained 900 jobs. But Shreveport-Bossier City lost 700 jobs, Alexandria dropped by 300 and Monroe was down by 100.
The unemployment rate statewide dropped from 4.6% in July to 3.8%, as the number of people without jobs fell from 96,454 statewide to 78,755. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Unemployment fell in most of the state’s metro areas. Baton Rouge went from 4.1% to 3.4%, Lafayette fell from 4% to 3.3%, New Orleans dropped from 5% to 4.2%, Lake Charles dropped 4.2% to 3.4%, Houma-Thibodaux declined from 4.2% to 3.5% and Hammond dropped from 5.6% to 4.7%