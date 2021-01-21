New unemployment claims across Louisiana remained higher for the first three weeks of January as interest in qualifying for federal coronavirus relief package benefits prompted many jobless applications.
There were 15,424 new unemployment claims filed last week, down from 20,497 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.
There were another 8,640 new claims filed last week for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, a federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 7,085 claims one week before.
Meanwhile, the Louisiana Workforce Commission has resolved identity verification issues for 10,617 individuals out of 30,000 claims which were previously in limbo at the beginning of January. LWC employees have been working nights and weekends to make a dent in the backlog of unemployment claims where identity verification is the key issue.
Still, many unemployed residents in Louisiana have not been paid benefits in months, as many saw benefits stop after attempted fraud in November and claim issues have not yet been resolved.
There were more than 6,500 calls to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for the week ending Jan. 9, with average wait time of 89 minutes for callers, according to its public data dashboard which is the most recent data.
The PUA program and traditional unemployment benefit recipients receive up to $247 a week in state jobless benefits. Eligible recipients can receive an extra $300 per week in federal benefits for 11 weeks from an extension allowed in the federal coronavirus relief package that was signed into law in late December.
Industry and parish-level data for the newest unemployment claims in Louisiana was not immediately available.
There were 83,612 continuing existing unemployment claims across the state for the week ending Jan. 9, the latest state data available, and another 90,185 PUA program claims.
Statewide, unemployment benefits paid for the week ending Jan. 9 was $78.2 million for traditionally unemployed individuals.