LaCour’s Carpet World, a 50-year-old Tom Drive business, has purchased the former Kean’s cleaners building on Perkins Road with plans to move there early next year.
David LaCour, president of LaCour’s, said the move will expose his business to more customers. The location at 4665 Perkins is one of the areas with the highest traffic counts in the city. “This will get us in front of more retail traffic,” he said. “We expect our commercial customers will follow us.”
LaCour and his brother Sam, who serves as chairman of the business, bought the 3,900-square-foot building in a deal that closed Wednesday for $650,000. Scot Guidry, of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyers and Tom Maraist, with Talbot Realty Group, represented the sellers.
The new location is less than half the size of LaCour’s location at 7421 Tom Drive, where the company has been in operations for the past 40 years. LaCour said his business doesn’t need as much space. “We don’t need all that carpet in stock,” he said. “We’ve now transitioned to where everything we do is custom ordering and we can get that very quickly.”
Five people work at LaCour’s now. With the move, LaCour said he expects to add to the sales staff because of the anticipated increase in business.