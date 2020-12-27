Baton Rouge area
The LSU AgCenter has named Matt Foster as the statewide specialist for cotton, corn and grain sorghum, effective Jan. 19.
Foster has been working as an area extension agent with sugar cane and soybeans in Ascension Parish, where he has been based, along with St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes. Foster will be based at the AgCenter Macon Ridge Research Station near Winnsboro and also will have an office at the AgCenter Northeast Research Station at St. Joseph. Foster received his doctorate in agronomy from LSU. He earned a bachelor’s degree from LSU in agricultural pest management.
Investar Bank National Association has hired Michael “Mike” DePaul as financial planning and analysis director, senior vice president.
He was chief operating officer for 10 years for SIF Consultants of Louisiana, the service company for LUBA Casualty Insurance Co., and previously had served as chief financial officer for eight years. He has 36 years of finance and accounting experience. DePaul holds a bachelor's degree in management with a concentration in accounting from Tulane University and is a certified public accountant.
Woman’s Hospital has named John Hiltibidal as executive director of perioperative services, leading all surgical programs and initiatives.
Hiltibidal was director of perioperative services at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart, Florida, since 2013. He has a nearly 40-year career in nursing with more than 20 years of experience in perioperative leadership. He also previously worked at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton, California, and St. Alphonsus in Boise, Idaho. Hiltibidal holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing from the University of San Diego. He also served in the Navy and Marine Corps.
Lafayette area
JD Bank has named Tamica Campbell as assistant vice president and office manager for its branch at 300 Verot School Road in Lafayette, overseeing its daily operations and serving as a consumer lender for JD Bank’s Acadiana market.
Campbell has 20 years of banking experience and joined JD Bank in 2018 as a loan review associate.
Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Travel's president and chief executive officer, has been appointed to the Southeast Tourism Society’s board of directors for a two-year term.
The board is comprised of 19 industry leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, the nonprofit organization promotes travel and tourism in Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
New Orleans area
DonahueFavret Contractors Inc. has named Max Ferran as vice president and director of operations.
Ferran joined the company in 2015 as a senior project manager and corporate safety director. He was elected to the board of directors in 2019. His expertise includes multiple contract delivery methods in medical, hospitality, multifamily, commercial office and retail sectors. The New Orleans native received his bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Alabama.
Malcolm M. Dienes LLC, Certified Public Accountants, has promoted Jason R. Schellhaas to partner.
He primarily practices in the areas of income tax compliance and tax planning for individuals and entities, business valuation, forensic accounting and litigation support, as well as audits, reviews, compilations and the preparation of financial statements of family held businesses with experience in industries, including real estate, distributorships, marine transportation and oilfield services, restaurants, medical practices and professional services.
Research technology company Lucid has named Stephanie Comardelle as chief of staff, working with the CEO, board, and executive and senior leadership teams to help develop corporate strategy, improve processes and effectiveness within the organization.
She was vice president of customer experience, success and solutions at Lucid. She previously worked as an operations and programs director at companies, including ServiceNow and Northrop Grumman. Comardelle also served in the Marine Corps.