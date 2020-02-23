Baton Rouge area
The National College Learning Center Association has designated LSU's Center for Academic Success as one of only a few Learning Centers of Excellence in the country.
The organization represents more than 1,500 learning centers and supports them through professional development, certifications, standard-setting and awards. The designation is based on meeting stringent requirements, earning 90% or higher for the overall percentage scores when assessed in several categories: programs and services; organizational framework; academic integrity and learning environment; funding, resources and design; staff and professional development; promotion and public relations; and assessment and evaluation.
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine named as its 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Dr. John Kelley.
Kelley, a 1984 graduate, is the founder of Lower Cape Veterinary Services, a four-hospital practice in Eastham, Massachusetts. The award recognizes alumni for outstanding professional accomplishments, personal achievements and contributions to the community through public service. Kelley was instrumental in developing Cape Animal Referral and Emergency Center in S. Dennis, Massachusetts, and works with various animal welfare groups and is a member of various associations. He led a Class of 1984 drive to raise more than $40,000 to endow an annual scholarship for a second-year veterinary student at LSU.
New Orleans area
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has been awarded a gold recognition for the collaborative effort with Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency in spreading the message of organ, tissue and eye donation for the Hospital Organ Donation 2018-2019 campaign year through the Work Place for Life Hospital Campaign.
The campaign is a national initiative sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Resources and Services Administration. Thirty hospitals were awarded a recognition, but only two other hospitals achieved the gold status.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Travel Association honored Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy graduates who spent 2019 developing their leadership skills from seasoned professionals with the goal of enriching their tourism-related organizations and strengthening the statewide tourism industry.
Graduates from the local area are Katherine Simon Andry, of Zehnder Communications in New Orleans; Buddy Boe, River Parishes Tourist Commission in LaPlace; Alia Casborne, city of Mandeville; Kimberly Chauvin, Down the Bayou Shrimp Tours in Dulac; Melissa Chiasson-Durocher, Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Matthew Cope, Louisiana Office of Tourism in Baton Rouge; Joni Pitre Duet, Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Kylie Gravois, Ascension Parish Tourism; Jessica Henry, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Center; Jason Miller, Louisiana Office of Tourism in Baton Rouge; Ethan Rodrigue, Laura Plantation near Vacherie; and Carla Tate, Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.