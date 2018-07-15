BATON ROUGE AREA
Louisiana Judicial College faculty adviser William R. Corbett, who is the Frank L. Maraist Professor of Law and Wex S. Malone Professor of Law at the LSU School of Law, was named a 2018 Fellow by the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers.
Fellowship is based on an election by peers, honoring members of the labor and employment community who promote achievement, advancement and excellence in the practice by setting standards of professionalism and civility, sharing their experience and knowledge, and by acting as a resource for academia, the government, the judiciary and the community at large.
After practicing in Birmingham, Alabama, with Burr & Forman, Corbett joined the law faculty of the LSU Law Center in 1991. He served as interim vice chancellor and then vice chancellor for academic affairs at the LSU Law Center; as executive director of the Louisiana Judicial College; and as executive director of the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel; and faculty adviser of the Louisiana Judicial College.
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Public Relations Association of Louisiana honored LSU public relations, communication and media professor Jinx Broussard as the First Circle Award recipient for a successful career in public relations; WAFB's Donna Britt as Communicator of the Year; BREC Director of Communications Cheryl Michelet as Practitioner of the Year; and Louisiana Farm Bureau Communications Director Avery Davidson as Member of the Year.
Inaugural Red Stick Awards for industry achievements were presented in several categories to Julie Donald, of Covalent Logic, PR campaign for Shell Geismar's Tiger A04 Project; Caroline Isemann, of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, news release for Our Lady of the Lake Announces Innovative Partnership with LSU College of Engineering and also lagniappe for Operation Amazing: Baby's Brain Surgery a Work of Heart; Sara Whittaker, of the LSU Foundation, newsletter for Cornerstone Magazine; Louisiana Department of Health, website for Healthy Louisiana Dashboard and social media communications for Fight the Bite: Preventing the Zika Virus; and Marc Goldstein, of Creative Video Productions, video/audio productions for Heroes of Harding Field.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Marquel “Buddy” Broussard, warehouse assistant manager at New Orleans Cold Storage, received the 2018 Don Schlimme Future Leader Award at the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses and World Food Logistics Organization convention.
The award recognizes outstanding young professionals in the North American cold storage industry based on their knowledge, demonstrated excellence in their work and potential to excel further within the industry.
Dr. Cathy J. Lazarus, associate dean for student affairs and records at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, received the Edithe J. Levit Distinguished Service Award from the National Board of Medical Examiners.
The award recognizes an individual's devotion to the work and the vision of the organization. Lazarus began her volunteer service to the group in 1998. She has served on 15 committees and task forces. Lazarus also serves as the chief academic officer at University Medical Center.
Blake G. Arata, who dedicated his life to practicing law in the firm he co-founded in 1970, was posthumously awarded the Professional Landmen’s Association of New Orleans Lifetime Achievement Award.
Arata served New Orleans as city attorney from 1970 to 1975. He also had been in the U.S. Navy and served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve.