BATON ROUGE AREA
Paul R. Kyle has been named construction lending manager at First Bank and Trust – Baton Rouge, working with lenders and customers in communities the bank serves in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.
Kyle worked in the construction lending area for Hancock Whitney Bank, has more than 15 years’ experience in banking and financial services in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, and has been in the insurance industry.
Anita G. Kennedy has been named a litigation finance specialist lender II and vice president at MidSouth Bank, based out of its Baton Rouge office.
Litigation finance lines support attorneys' case costs, working capital and real estate term loans. Kennedy was business development officer in the specialty finance lending division of Capital One Bank. She has more than two decades of banking experience, also having worked for Hibernia Bank, First Commerce Corp. and First National Bank of Jefferson Parish. Kennedy has a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has appointed Sue Kozik as senior vice president and chief information officer, overseeing the information technology and information security departments and project management office.
Kozik was with Group Health, a Seattle-based, $4 billion nonprofit health care delivery system that recently became part of Kaiser Permanente. She was executive vice president and CIO, responsible for IT operations, applications and strategy. She graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and was a member of the college's board of trustees for 15 years.
R. Keith Colvin, a partner in Jones Walker’s real estate practice, has moved to the firm's Baton Rouge office from its New Orleans office.
Colvin has 39 years of experience representing developers, lenders and owners in a variety of projects. He is a graduate of LSU and the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU.
Global Data Systems has named Bob Miller as chief operating officer, overseeing day-to-day operations.
Miller was chief operating officer of Waitr and has 30 years of technology leadership experience in the public and private sectors. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and math from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
LAFAYETTE AREA
MidSouth Bank has promoted Nicholas Richard to senior vice president and director of specialty products, in charge of litigation financing, treasury management, accounts receivables access, insurance premium financing, asset-based lending/working capital support and government guaranteed loans.
Before joining MidSouth Bank in 2017 as director of A/R access and SBA/USDA lending, Richard was a vice president in middle market lending at Whitney Bank in Lafayette for more than 13 years. He previously was accounts payable manager at Lafayette-based Schumacher Clinical Partners. Richard earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Gertrude Pfost has been named vice president of business development at MicroBiome Therapeutics.
She was director of business development and has been with the company since 2016, overseeing marketing strategy for the company’s BiomeBliss prebiotic dietary supplement product. Pfost has spent nearly 30 years marketing scientific products at companies, including Beckman Instruments, now part of Danaher Corp., and Oxford GlycoSciences. She earned a master’s degree in biochemistry from LSU.
Burk-Kleinpeter Inc. has named J.W. “Bill” Giardina Jr. as chief executive officer, Michael D. Chopin as president and Bruce L. Badon as corporate secretary.
Giardina and Chopin were promoted from principal in the firm. Badon is an executive vice president at the firm.
Harvey Gulf International Marine parent company HGIM Corp. appointed a new board of directors following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization proceedings.
They are Shane Guidry, who remains chairman of the board and chief executive officer for HGIM Corp.; J. Mark Burns, who retired in 2015 as executive vice president and CEO of Ensco plc; Alan Crain, who retired as senior vice president, chief legal and governance officer of Baker Hughes Inc. in 2016; Sherman Edmiston III, who has more than 20 years of experience working with companies undergoing major transitions as a principal investor, investment banker and adviser; Peter Frank, a senior managing director on the Black Diamond private equity team; Steve Orlando who founded the Allison Marine Group in 1995, Allison Marine Fourchon in 2000, later formed JAB Energy Solutions and in 2012 partnered with a New York private equity firm and is still involved under Allison Marine Holdings; and James Swent III, who has 35 years experience in accounting and finance and international business, working in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America as a board member, CEO and CFO of medium to large publicly-traded companies.
Bill M. Bubrig, president of Bubrig Insurance Agency Ltd. in Belle Chasse, has been appointed to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority board by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The seat is designated for individuals from an area in the coastal zone located east of the Atchafalaya River. Bubrig is a native of Buras, a Tulane graduate and a former chairman of the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry.