Rep Cap, a content marketing agency based in Baton Rouge, has purchased the old Avo’s Food Mart building on Government Street and plans to renovate the space into its future headquarters.
The company bought the 2,500-square-foot building at 2964 Government St. for $225,000, according to a news release.
The estimated timeline for renovations and move-in is about nine months, said Mary Ellen Slayter, founder and CEO of Rep Cap. She said in an email she would be “thrilled” if the company could set up shop by Mid City’s White Light Night in November.
Rep Cap used to operate out of One American Place downtown, but Slayter said the firm hasn’t worked there since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
After the Government Street space opens, Rep Cap’s five local employees will work there part-time on a hybrid schedule. The agency has 10 employees total across the United States, and Slayter said she’s hoping to double her staff over the next year.
“We were designed as a remote-first firm when we launched a decade ago, and this investment doesn't change that model, but it does give us a much-needed home base,” Slayter said in a statement. “When renovations are complete, we'll have a flexible mix of studio and office space to better accommodate our growing need for multimedia production services. Plus, I won't have to battle everyone else for parking at French Truck.”
Slayter added that Rep Cap is exploring other uses for the building, including retail and community meeting space.
Elifin Realty represented Rep Cap in the purchase. BUILD Commercial Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, and LaQuinton “Q” Nimox of DNA Workshop will be the lead architect. Rep Cap said Gulf Coast Bank and Trust will finance the renovations.