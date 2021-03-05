A new joint venture between the parent company of Noranda Alumina in St. James Parish and a Canadian green technology business looks to invest $800 million in a new facility to recycle the scraps of a raw material used to make aluminum.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based DADA Holdings which owns New Day Aluminum and runs the Gramercy plant is partnering with Toronto, Canada-based Enervoxa in the joint venture known as ElementUS.
The companies expect to make a final investment decision by the end of the year. The new ElementUS facility would extract rare earth elements at the Noranda Alumina site left over from piles of bauxite residue after it has been smelted for alumina extraction. otherwise known as red mud ponds. Since the manufacturing site would not require further mining, it's considered a carbon neutral operation.
Red mud is considered "very dangerous" because of its ability to disperse in the air and difficulty to relocate, according to Enervoxa's website. During the alumina extraction process much more red mud is produced than metal for every 1 ton of alumina upwards of 1.2 tons of red sludge is created. It is estimated that global production of alumina is 50 million tons each year.
There is 35 million tons of mineral-rich bauxite residue at the 3,300 acre Gramercy site with 10 rare earth elements and 15 minerals which have been identified as strategic and critical by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, which suggests a robust market for sale once procured. Titanium and iron alongside other metals were found at the site. The facility is expected to process 1 million tons each year.
“Rare earth elements are in short supply and are vital to national defense, critical technologies and domestic industry in general," said David D’Addario, CEO of DADA in a news release. "We, alongside Enervoxa, have the opportunity to extract and commercialize valuable rare earths and other minerals while at the same time further reducing the environmental footprint at our alumina refining business and the U.S. dependence on China for these limited and technologically strategic minerals.”
Some rare earth elements are used in consumer products such as batteries, magnets and smartphones or flat-screen televisions but also industrial use as refining catalysts, aircraft engines, electric vehicles and medical scanning equipment.
The companies expect to hire 200 workers which average annual salary of $85,000 plus benefits. Noranda Alumina already employs more than 400 workers in Gramercy. ElementUS is still conducting front-end engineering and design for the manufacturing project. Construction is expected to support 2,200 workers over a two year period.
In exchange for the new facility, the Louisiana Economic Development department negotiated a $6 million performance-based grant. Likewise, the company will have access to LED FastStart, a workforce training program. The company expects to use the Quality Jobs program which which is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures. It also will apply for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program which could yield an 80% property tax abatement up to 10 years pending local taxing entity approval in St. James Parish.