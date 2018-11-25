BATON ROUGE AREA
Bill O’Quin, a retired insurance executive and longtime volunteer, has been re-elected as chairman of the board of directors of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. He has served on the board since 2009.
Other elected officers include Art E. Favre, vice chair; Tom Adamek, secretary-treasurer; and Brett Furr, immediate past chair.
Board members newly elected for a three-year term are Kevin Gardner, of HUB Gulf South; Mark K. Dearman, of Rubicon LLC; and Cathy S. Giering, of Donahue, Patrick & Scott PLLC.
Board members re-elected for a second three-year term are Cynthia Peterson and H.N. “Hank” Saurage.
Rose Hudson, president and CEO of the Louisiana Lottery Corp., was recognized for her contributions to Mary Bird Perkins with an appointment to the honorary position of director emeritus. A member of the board since 2008, Hudson has served on Mary Bird Perkins’ marketing, governmental affairs, joint development and nominating committees, culminating her roles as vice chair and chair of the Annual Giving Campaign.
Steven Johnston has been named marketing content manager at La Capitol Federal Credit Union.
Johnston has more than 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing, previously serving in the public information office of the Louisiana House of Representatives, as former Gov. Mike Foster’s deputy press secretary and as a senior communication specialist at the River Bend Station nuclear plant in St. Francisville. Johnston also is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and serves as public affairs officer of the 75th Innovation Command in Houston.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Al Patin has been named senior vice president, chief operating officer of Lafayette General Medical Center.
He replaces Court LeMaistre, who returned to his home state of Texas to lead a hospital there.
Since 2013, Patin has served as chief administrative officer of the Lafayette General Medical Doctors Physician Group, overseeing all physician practice activity involving 65 physicians and 25 nurse practitioners assistants operating in 35 locations around the Acadiana region. He will continue to lead the physician group in the interim. Patin joined the group in 2013 after previously serving as regional vice president for Parish Management Consultants LLC in Metairie. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Lafayette General Medical Center in various capacities, working as a registered nurse, director and service line administrator. In 2016, Patin was appointed senior vice president of Lafayette General Health, allowing the health system to consolidate all physician enterprises under his oversight. Patin holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from then University of Southwestern Louisiana and Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He completed the Wharton School of Business Anesthesia Leadership Program in 2010.
MidSouth Bank has promoted Will Pyle to senior vice president and north Texas regional president.
For the past two years, Pyle served as commercial relationship manager for the bank’s north Texas market. The Houston native has 14 years of experience in banking, business development and relationship management and previously worked as a commercial relationship manager for Wells Fargo Bank for six years. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in College Station.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Gilbert A. Herrera has joined LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors as a director, serving in the firm’s consulting services group with a focus on transaction advisory services, litigation services and business valuations.
Herrera has over 35 years of experience advising family-owned and closely-held companies and previously owned Herrera Partners, a financial consulting firm that provided acquisition advisory services. He also provided damage, proximate cause and expert testimony in litigation disputes and restructuring services, including the sale/disposition of noncore assets as part of debt restructuring and prepackaged plans.
HousingNOLA Executive Director Andreanecia Morris has been named by the Federal Reserve Board as one of six new members of its Community Advisory Council, serving three-year terms beginning in 2019.
The Community Advisory Council was formed by the Federal Reserve Board in 2015 to offer diverse perspectives on the economic circumstances and financial services needs of consumers and communities, with a particular focus on the concerns of low- and moderate-income populations. The council is composed of a diverse group of experts and representatives of consumer, workforce and community development organizations and interests, including affordable housing and economic development. Members meet semiannually in Washington, D.C., to provide information, advice and recommendations to the board on relevant policy matters and emerging issues of interest. Morris and her fellow appointees will join nine existing members.
Children’s Hospital and the LSU Health New Orleans Department of Pediatrics has named Dr. Thomas Kimball as director of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology and co-director of The Heart Center.
He also will hold the rank of professor of pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans and occupy the Nelson K. Ordway Professorship of Pediatric Research. He was with the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center as medical director of the Heart Institute, director of the cardiology consult service and director of the Coronary Artery Clinic. He also served as a professor of pediatrics with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. The California native graduated from Stanford University and earned his medical degree from New York University. He completed his pediatric internship and residency at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and his pediatric cardiology fellowship at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Chaffe & Associates Inc. has promoted Frank R. deVay to a managing director with the mergers and acquisitions team.
He will continue his business development efforts and build off more than 19 years of experience in the structuring and negotiating of transactions, the valuation of small and midsized companies, and the development and execution of sales or purchase of businesses.
The Deveney agency has named Joe Snowden as chief strategy officer and promoted Jess Civello from senior account executive to integrated account supervisor; Brittany Cruickshank from account executive to senior account executive; and Deborah Jackson from operations coordinator to operations supervisor.
Snowden was a marketing executive with TenCate, a synthetic turf company for sport and consumer turf products. Deveney has offices in New Orleans and West Palm Beach, Florida.