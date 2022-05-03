Arrow Termite and Pest Control, a Baton Rouge-based extermination company, has paid $87,404 in back wages for overtime work.
A U.S. Department of Labor news release said Arrow paid its employees fixed salaries for all time worked instead of the required time-and-a-half rates for working more than 40 hours in a given work week.
Arrow also failed to properly maintain records of daily or weekly hours its employees worked, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the news release said.
Federal agents recovered the back pay for 103 workers.
“One common workplace myth is that all salaried employees are exempt from overtime pay,” Troy Mouton, director of the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in New Orleans, said in a statement. “Many employees who receive salaries are entitled to overtime pay for hours over 40 in a work week, and the criteria for an overtime exemption are very specific.”
A statement from Arrow said the company cooperated with the Department of Labor’s investigation when it first arose last year. The company said it is committed to paying its employees competitive and fair wages in accordance with federal law.
“Arrow is confident its pay practices are compliant with all applicable laws,” the statement said. “However, when issues arise or we are alerted to a problem, we deal with those issues directly and in a positive manner. That is exactly what happened here.”
Arrow's pest control technicians service cities around Louisiana as well as Houston. Its corporate headquarters are on Jones Creek Road.