Christopher Dunaway scrapes to find Formosan subterranean termites near the base of an oak tree on Orleans Avenue near Bayou St. John in New Orleans, La. Thursday, April 20, 2017. Dunaway, bottom right, with the LSU AgCenter, who has been a Ôtermite hunterÕ and was involved with the USDA's Operation Full Stop to help stop termites in the French Quarter, says many living oak trees along Orleans Avenue are also infested with the termites.