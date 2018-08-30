Our Lady of the Lake Hospital has purchased a 1,000-square-foot house on Essen Lane for $1 million.
The house and half acre site is located near the corner of Essen and Margaret Ann Avenue. Over the years, it has become surrounded by businesses. While it is near the road that will be extended to the OLOL Children’s Hospital, now under construction, the property won’t be affected.
“The Essen frontage property we recently acquired is contiguous to our other properties in the area and fits into the recently completed master plan for our new freestanding children’s hospital that opens in 2019,” said Scott Wester, OLOL chief executive officer. “The property was purchased at fair-market-value.”
The hospital purchased the home from Gwendolyn Scott Goings, who was acting as executrix for the estate of Harriet Hillard Scott, in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.