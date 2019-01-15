Baton Rouge-based Mike Falgoust and Associates, a longtime commercial real estate firm, has partnered with New Orleans-based Max J. Derbes Inc.
The new firm, dubbed Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate, will bring what Derbes has been doing in the New Orleans market to Baton Rouge, said Scot Guidry. manager/partner.
"This partnership will expand our region to offer more opportunities for clients," he said. Ten agents will work out of the office on Jefferson Highway.
The deal had been in the works since the early fall, Guidry said. "It seemed like a good fit," he said. "We have like-minded philosophies on how to run a business, treat clients and treat fellow brokers."
Under the arrangement, Derbes will be able to direct their New Orleans clients to commercial real estate in Baton Rouge, and Falgoust will be able to do the same in New Orleans for their local clients.