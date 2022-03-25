Baton Rouge General and Humana have reached an agreement to keep the hospital system covered by the insurer’s Medicare Advantage plans.
Baton Rouge General patients with a Humana Medicare Advantage plan should receive a notice in the next few days telling them their coverage will not be interrupted, according to a draft letter provided to The Advocate.
“That means that Baton Rouge General’s three hospitals, Baton Rouge General Physicians’ more than 30 clinics, Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital and Mid City Specialty Center will remain part of the Humana network,” the letter says.
Earlier this month, Baton Rouge General warned more than 12,000 Humana patients that the hospital system would no longer be in network if an agreement could not be reached. BRG officials were concerned about an impending March 31 open enrollment deadline for Medicare Advantage patients to switch their insurer if necessary.
The hurdle in negotiations appeared to be the reimbursement rates Humana was paying Baton Rouge General. The letter sent earlier this month said Humana had not raised its rates for BRG in over a decade.
Meghan Parrish, Baton Rouge General’s vice president of marketing and communications, said that dispute was cleared up. The hospital system declined to give specifics about the rates.
“Thank you for your patience as we worked through these negotiations,” the latest letter says. “As the longest running health care system in the region, we understand the importance of great partnerships in ensuring long-term success, and we are committed to working with partners like Humana so we can continue to care for you and your family for years to come."
In a statement, Humana Louisiana Medicare President Matt Berger expressed gratitude over the outcome.
“The many Medicare Advantage members we serve in Louisiana can continue to have confidence that their Humana plan will provide ongoing in-network access to care at Baton Rouge General Health Systems, a system we have had a longtime relationship with,” Berger said.