Houston-based Lacassine Operating Co. plans to build a $12.5 million catalyst blending plant in Lacassine in Jefferson Davis Parish, east of Lake Charles.
Lacassine Operating Co. is expected to be the anchor tenant of the Lacassine Industrial Park's rail terminal, according to Rail Logix's website. Rail Logix began operating the logistics terminal October.
Lacassine Operating Co., a partner company of Equilibrium Catalyst, is expected to create 40 new jobs with an average salary of $45,760 in addition to benefits, Louisiana Economic Development said Tuesday.
Catalyst blending refers to a chemical process used for oil refinery customers. Some clients of the new plant are expected to be ExxonMobil for its Baton Rouge operations, Citgo's facility in Lake Charles, Phillips 66's plant in Westlake, in addition to Motiva and Total Port Arthur refineries in Port Arthur, Texas, according to the news release.
Founded in 1992 in New Orleans and based in Houston, Equilibrium Catalyst is a major provider of catalyst-related services in the fluid catalytic cracking category. Company facilities blend and process material for use by both domestic and international oil refineries.
"Equilibrium Catalyst has served Louisiana oil refineries for many years, and we welcome the arrival of its affiliated company here with this catalyst blending plant,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Lacassine Operating Co. is expected to use the state's workforce training, jobs exemption and industrial tax exemption programs.
Van Eversull, the CEO of Lacassine Operating Co., noted that the location had "unique logistical advantages" considering that it sits halfway between Houston and New Orleans along Interstate 10.
Rail Logix has installed 500 railcar storage spots to date, with plans to expand to more than 2,300 railcar storage spots. The rail facilities serve an industrial park of 400 acres available for lease or purchase.