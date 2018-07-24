Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares Inc. posted net income of $3.6 million, or 33 cents per share, for the second quarter, an increase of $1.5 million, or 5 cents per share, from the same period in 2017.
Core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, was $4.1 million, or 37 cents per share, an increase of $2.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from second-quarter.
The company, which is the parent of Business First Bank, went public with a direct listing on the Nasdaq exchange during the second quarter. Last month, the bank reached a deal to acquire north Louisiana's Richland State Bank in a $51 million deal that will make Business First the fourth-largest bank headquartered in Louisiana.
"In addition to our record quarterly results and prospective organic growth for the remainder of 2018, we continue to be excited about the opportunities our planned merger with Richland State Bancorp will provide our current and future clients, employees and shareholders," Business First President and CEO Jude Melville said.