At a time when people are revving up their air conditioners to battle the summer heat and humidity, electric bills for most Louisiana residents and businesses are set to shoot up drastically.
The main culprit? The rising price of natural gas, a key feedstock for power generation here. Barring unforeseen circumstances, that price isn’t likely to go down anytime soon.
Entergy Louisiana on Friday said bills for its 1.1 million customers could climb by an average of $25 due to natural gas hikes and storm restoration costs. Rates for DEMCO, the Baton Rouge area’s other major power supplier, are likely to rise as high as 10%. Lafayette Utilities System also foresees increases that could linger for months, and Cleco said its charges are going up next month.
Louisiana consumes more natural gas than all but two states, Texas and California, according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. One-fifth of that goes to Louisiana’s electric power sector, while three-fifths is consumed by the state’s sprawling industrial sector.
Electric bills always go up as the summer torches Louisiana, utility company officials said. But a global natural gas market that’s in flux, to put it mildly, will cause further financial pain.
“It’s the same thing everybody’s facing,” said David Latona, vice president of communications and governmental affairs for DEMCO, which serves more than 114,000 customers in seven parishes in the Capital Region.
DEMCO users can expect a “slight increase” of about 5% to 10% on their bills, said Randy Pierce, the cooperative’s CEO and general manager.
He attributed the spike to a “power cost adjustment” — sometimes also known as a “fuel adjustment” — for the rising price of natural gas. Utility companies routinely charge customers a flexible fee to compensate for the fluctuating prices of fuel.
DEMCO doesn’t generate its own power. It buys electricity from Cleco and distributes it to its customers.
But Cleco’s prices are going up, which eventually falls to the consumer. “It is a pass-through cost that nobody makes money on,” Latona said.
Pierce cautioned customers to budget their electricity use whenever possible.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “Anytime the price increases at the same time that usage is typically high, it’s very difficult for everyone to manage.”
Officials from Cleco, the second largest utility company regulated by the state Public Service Commission, said customers can expect an 18.5% increase in the fuel charges on their June bills. That amounts to roughly $8.70 for a customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours in a month.
LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart said his organization’s rate per kilowatt hour has ballooned from 3.2 cents in June 2020 to 6.3 cents this year. That could translate to a roughly $25 monthly spike for an average consumer, which uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.
“In two years we’ve almost doubled our fuel rates, and that’s because of natural gas prices are increasing,” Stewart said. “That’s because electrical markets have reacted to natural gas prices increasing.”
About half of the power LUS generates for its 70,000 customers in Lafayette and the surrounding areas comes from natural gas, Stewart said. The other half is derived from coal.
Given the high demand for power and the volatility in natural gas markets, the rates are likely to stay high for the foreseeable future, Stewart said.
“I think we’re going to see this for the coming months,” he said. “It’s not going to be a short-term increase.”
Henry Hub, the U.S. benchmark for natural gas prices, shot up to an average of $8.14 per million British thermal units, or MMBtu, in May, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The price was as low as $1.50 in April 2020 as production and consumption plummeted amid mild winter weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inflated price can be attributed to both supply and demand problems, Baton Rouge economist Loren Scott said.
Amid the Biden administration’s attempts to limit drilling in the U.S., the nation’s oil and gas rig count hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, Scott said. As a result, the associated natural gas that can be pulled from fracked wells isn’t as readily available, which has limited supply here.
Meanwhile, demand is still high for natural gas, particularly in Europe, where Russia’s war in Ukraine has convinced markets around the world to reject Russian supplies, limiting the amount of available product. European markets are also turning to natural gas because wind energy production in the North Sea has dropped off, Scott said.
The same factors are influencing the crude oil market, but futures contracts are showing that investors aren’t as bullish on the price of natural gas falling as they are with oil, Scott said.
Anytime the price of natural gas increases significantly — or any fuel for electricity, for that matter — the utility companies pass on the cost to the consumer, Scott said.
“You’re going to pay for that,” Scott said. “That’s the way the contracts work.”