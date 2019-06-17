Shannon Shepherd-Zeringue had been a homeowner in Livingston Parish for about four months when 16 inches of water poured into her house, even though it sits high above her street.

“There was 13 feet of water on our street; if our house wasn’t 5 feet off the ground it would have been over your head,” Shepherd-Zeringue said. “We had 20 minutes to get the hell out of Dodge.”

Her neighbor across the street was rescued by boat that morning.

Fortunately for her, this is not an image Shepherd-Zeringue experienced two weeks ago when a fast-paced deluge of rain across parts of south Louisiana strained drainage systems and flash-flooded streets, cars and some homes in places that hadn't previously taken on water. She was spared that day.

Instead, Shepherd-Zeringue's experience is a flashback to August 2016's far-worse backwater flooding from days-long rains that damaged tens of thousands of houses. That event and this month's flash flood are stark reminders of why more homeowners now have flood insurance than in 2016.

“You’re better safe than sorry, (flooding) is just going to get worse,” said Shepherd-Zeringue, who had insurance but says she has paid out $25,000 more for repairs than was covered.

In the more populated area parishes hard hit in 2016, market penetration for flood insurance two years later is up about 71% in East Baton Rouge; 49% in Lafayette; 70% in Livingston; and 52% in Ascension parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

While the market penetration is deeper, the percentage of homes covered doesn't look nearly as dramatic. That translates to about 42,500 residences with coverage in East Baton Rouge at the end of 2018, nearly 23% compared to 13% in August 2016; 21,600 residences in Lafayette Parish, 23% compared to 16%; 19,700 residences in Livingston, 39% compared to 23%; and 15,150 residences in Ascension, 37% now compared to 25% in 2016.

Some homeowners, like Shepherd-Zeringue who lives near a lake, are required by their mortgage company to have flood insurance because they are in a higher-level flood zone and the lender wants to protect the collateral against its loan. Those who are at a low risk of flood or do not have a mortgage have the option of forgoing coverage through the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program — policies often written through traditional insurance companies.

Allstate, the second-largest underwriter of flood insurance policies in Louisiana with $30.9 million in direct premiums as of 2018 with roughly 14 percent of the market, got more requests for flood insurance after this month's flash flood, a representative said.

For those who have an option, flood insurance often is their last priority, said Richie Clements, former president of the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents who has been selling flood insurance in Louisiana since the 1970s. Especially during a booming housing market years ago, many homeowners sought to buy the most house they could afford and opted out of flood insurance, seeing it as an extra cost that could limit square footage they could get financed, Clements said.

“The note is so high that they’ve got to chop insurance,” he said.

Even those who buy it: “After a few years people get amnesia and forget why they get flood insurance when they get the bill. The cost is going up; people dump it after a while.”

Shepherd-Zeringue has a retired and disabled relative who isn't covered by flood insurance because she's on a fixed income. The relative lives in Denham Springs, one of the hardest-hit communities by the 2016 flood. She was spared then, but was on an island of sorts because neighbors around her dealt with the flood water.

Even though flood insurance is not required in what is known as a preferred flood zone, coverage is a good decision, Clements said, noting that about 25% of flood insurance claims come from low-risk preferred zones. If homes are not in a major flood zone that could mean reasonable policy prices, he said.

For historic homes in known flood plains or near rivers, the same policy could cost tens of thousands of dollars, he said.

Shepherd-Zeringue encourages others to buy flood insurance. She's now lived through two flood experiences.

The 2016 flood was a flashback for the New Orleans native, who went through Hurricane Katrina and had mold growing up the walls of her former house. In both cases, Zeringue had flood insurance — for which she pays about $1,500 each year — to cover roughly $150,000 in potential damage. But often that full amount only kicks in if “your house just floats away," she quipped.

Instead, her insurance check was closer to $62,000 for the 2016 flood damage, and she's still $25,000 in the red.

By contrast, after Hurricane Katrina, the federal government wrote her and her then-husband a check for the value of the entire home — in part because it was a mixture of damage from an act of God and man.

Shepherd-Zeringue said her insurer only paid for repairs or infrastructure replacement. That included replacing floor-level kitchen cabinets that were exposed to water, but not upper cabinets mounted on the wall. Shepherd-Zeringue said it didn’t make sense to have mismatching cabinets that could diminish the resale value of the house, so she sprung to replace them all. She noted that she might get some money back if she sells the home because it went up in value.

“I just want to be made whole and be where I was when I bought the house,” Shepherd-Zeringue said. For those who flooded in 2016, a “lot of us really feel forgotten and we’re still fighting it daily.”