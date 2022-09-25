David Patrón, a partner at Phelps, has been appointed by the International Association of Defense Counsel to a two-year term as chairman of the Cyber Security, Data Privacy and Technology Committee.
The committee addresses laws globally affected by burgeoning technologies, increasing cybersecurity and data privacy guidelines and issues.
Patrón is head of Phelps’ litigation practice.
---
Bra Genie, of Covington, has been named the best lingerie store in the U.S. by a panel of leaders representing the top brands in the industry.
The honor was announced at the Best of Intima 2022 Awards Gala in New York City. The Best of Intima Awards, dubbed the “Lingerie Oscars,” recognizes the best independent intimate apparel retailers.
Bra Genie was founded in 2005 by Jeanne "Genie" Emory and has locations in Covington, Baton Rouge and Metairie.