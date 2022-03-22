Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos had a 33.7% hike in revenue in February compared to the year before, as all of the local gambling halls saw their business increase by double-digit percentages.
The three riverboats brought in nearly $23.2 million in February, according to figures released last week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $17.3 million in winnings during February 2021.
A hard freeze around Mardi Gras 2021 caused several riverboats around the state to close for as long as three days. The casinos that remained open the whole time had fewer customers because of icy roads and closed bridges.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge, the busiest casino in the market, had the biggest revenue increase. The casino brought in $17.3 million during the month, a 43.8% increase over $12 million in winnings it posted in February 2021.
Winnings at the Belle of Baton Rouge were up 13.9% from February 2021, going from $1.2 million to nearly $1.4 million. Hollywood Casino, which is the middle of an expansion that will move the gaming floor onto land, had a 10% increase in revenue. The casino brought in nearly $4.1 million last year and nearly $4.5 million in February.
Winnings at Louisiana’s state regulated casinos were up 30.4% in February compared to the year before. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land based casino brought in $197 million during the month, compared to $151.1 million in February 2021.