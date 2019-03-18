The local franchisee of Hebert’s Specialty Meats plans to open a location on Jefferson Highway, in the space that had most recently been occupied by Rock N Roll Sushi.
The market at 7949 Jefferson Highway will sell the deboned chicken, fresh cut steak, boudin and etouffee that made Hebert’s famous, said Zack LeLeu, general manager. But there will be more of a focus on plate lunches, with tables and booths set aside for dining in the market. Plans also are in the works to sell packaged beer and wine out of the market.
Along with fresh meat, the store will carry frozen soups and gumbos. “We’ll have all the typical favorites,” he said.
Hebert’s, which was founded in Maurice in 1984, has had a franchise in Geismar for two years, operated by Jesse Benedetto and Michael Stone.
Plans are to open the new location in about six weeks, LeLeu said.