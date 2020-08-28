The Baton Rouge area added 4,500 jobs from June to July as economic activity picked up from the coronavirus pandemic, but the region still had 26,700 fewer jobs than it did a year ago.
Overall, the state added a modest 2,600 nonfarm jobs to 1.82 million, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That’s still 138,200, or 7.2%, fewer jobs than in July 2019. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The month-to-month gain brought the total number of jobs in Baton Rouge up to 376,700. That’s 6.6% below the 403,400 jobs in July 2019.
Leisure and hospitality added 2,200 jobs month-to-month, but remained down 8,900 jobs from the July 2019 total of 39,800. Health care and social assistance jobs were up by 900 month-to-month, reflecting the continued reopening of outpatient medical services. Those jobs were down 3,900, or 8.3%, from a year ago. Trade, transportation and utilities added 1,000 jobs from June to July, but still off by 2,700 from July 2019.
The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 9.1% in July. That’s better than the 9.6% rate in June, but well above the 5.1% unemployment in July 2019.
Louisiana’s May unemployment rate was 9.9%, compared to 5.5% in July 2019 and 10.4% in June. The U.S. unemployment rate was 10.5%, up from 3.4% in July 2019, but lower than the 11.2% figure in June.
LAFAYETTE AREA: The Acadiana region added 1,700 jobs from June to July to 192,400. There were 202,600 jobs in the area in July 2019.
Food service and drinking places added 2,500 jobs to 17,200, just shy of the 17,400 a year ago at restaurants and bars. Oil and gas jobs was up by 200 jobs month-to-month at 10,700, compared to 13,500 in July 2019. The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 9.1% in July, compared to 9.2% in June and 5.3% in July 2019.
NEW ORLEANS AREA: The New Orleans area dropped 1,900 jobs from June to July to 509,400. That’s 65,300 below July 2019. New Orleans, which is heavily dependent on tourism, conventions and restaurants, had an 11.9% unemployment rate in July. That’s down from 12.8% in June, but up from 5.1% in July 2019.
OTHER AREAS: Houma-Thibodaux had 1,100 more jobs in July than a month earlier to end up with 81,500, 5,900 jobs less than July 2019. Alexandria had 500 more jobs at 58,700, but 3,000 fewer than a year ago. Monroe had 400 more jobs at 77,300, but 400 fewer than a year ago. Shreveport-Bossier City added 500 jobs to finish with 168,400, 11,900 fewer than a year ago. Hammond dropped 100 jobs to 42,700, but 2,500 lower than a year ago. Lake Charles was down by 2,200 jobs month-to-month to end at 98,500, 14,400 fewer than a year ago.