BATON ROUGE AREA
Alisa Plant has been named director of LSU Press and publisher of The Southern Review, effective March 4.
Plant returns to LSU Press from the University of Nebraska Press, where she served as editor-in-chief since 2015. She previously worked in acquisitions at LSU Press for nearly a decade and had been an assistant editor at the Yale Center for Parliamentary History. She holds a Ph.D. in history from Yale University and a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Kansas. Founded in 1935, LSU Press is a nonprofit publisher of scholarly, general interest and regional books.
Sarah Cortell Vandersypen, owner of nonprofit consulting firm Philanthropic Partners, has been named to the international board of directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, which represents more than 31,000 individuals and nonprofits.
Cortell Vandersypen has been a member of the organization for 5 years and previously served in numerous positions on the board of its greater Baton Rouge chapter.
Baton Rouge Community College has appointed Girard Melancon as vice chancellor for workforce solutions.
He was executive director of workforce education and been involved in sector-based workforce training programs for more than 15 years. Over the years, he has invested more than $60 million of foundation and taxpayer funds into workforce development initiatives. In the past seven years at BRCC, the workforce education department has grown from serving 350 students to over 2,500 students a year. Melancon also serves as the president for The National Council for Workforce Education. Melancon received his Ph.D. in education administration with higher education concentration in community and technical college finance and nontraditional students from the University of New Orleans.
Hugh Roberts has been named vice president for engineering at The Water Institute of the Gulf, effective in March.
Officials said Roberts’ skill sets in numerical modeling from being the national leader for urban and coastal resilience at Arcadis will support the institute’s mission to bring an integrated approach to address the state and nation’s challenges for coastal communities. He has played a leading role in recent studies on the Gulf Coast in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. Roberts earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame.
Lori Carruth has been named director of obstetrical and surgical services at Lane Regional Medical Center.
Carruth, of Wilson, has more than 21 years of health care experience and will oversee obstetrical and surgical nursing care and professional standards. She was the director of women’s services and nursery at Lane for 14 years. She has worked in various medical, surgical and leadership roles, including telemetry, operating room, endoscopy, medical-surgical, and labor and delivery nursing units. Carruth received her associate degree in nursing from Southwest Mississippi Community College and is a graduate of the Louisiana Action Coalition’s Nurse Leadership Institute where she completed a yearlong leadership fellowship.
The Livingston Parish Chamber has installed Candy Forbes, the president and sales manager of Denham Springs Housing, as chairman of the board.
Other members of the executive committee of the board are Todd Caruso, of Todd Caruso, Attorney at Law LLC, chair-elect; John Blount, president of Blount General Contractors LLC, immediate past board chairman; Chad A. Bacas, of Forte & Tablada Inc.; Kim Sanders, a partner at L.A. Champagne & Co. LLP, treasurer; and April Wehrs, president and CEO of the chamber.
New members of the board are Steve McLin, president and owner of McLin Construction; James Moak, owner and president of Gulf South Technology Solutions; and Lori Johnson, vice president, financial center manager for Hancock Whitney Bank.
Other members of the board are: Kacie Stewart, office manager and owner of Stewart Family Medicine & After-Hours; John Holmes, president of Holmes Building Materials; Deric J. Murphy, president of Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC; Trey Quirk, community outreach manager at Plantation Management; Trey Sanders lll, senior manager of Hannis T. Bourgeios; Craig Schimpf, customer service manager at Entergy; Shannon Bernard, regional vice president of Primerica; and Regina Scott, assistant vice president of clinical informatics for North Oaks Health System.
Woman’s Hospital has named Courtney Comeaux as director of patient accounting.
Comeaux was the business services manager, overseeing patient accounting functions associated with financial counseling, reimbursement analysis and physician practices. She has been at Woman’s for more than 12 years, and served over the past four years in various leadership roles on the revenue cycle management team.
LAFAYETTE AREA
The Carpenter Health Network has named James “Jimmie” Benoit as vice president of governmental affairs, responsible for the Louisiana-based post-acute health care network's government relations, legislative advocacy and monitoring interactions with local, state and federal entities.
Benoit joined the company in 2007 as a partner and administrator for STAT Home Health, overseeing the operations of locations in Lafayette and Butte LaRose. He has been a health care industry specialist for more than 30 years in the public and private sector and was selected in 2016 to serve as a member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ transition committee on health care. The Breaux Bridge native and resident earned a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Chuck Bush has been named vice president of sales at WLFT 30 television.
He was founder of Disruptive FX LLC, founding partner of Renovation Films LLC and founder of Indie Film Workshops. He started as creative director at WVLA in Baton Rouge in 1989 and was founder and/or partnered with seven other media organizations since. Bush is an LSU graduate in music and theater.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has promoted H. Cliff Basinger to chief technology officer in its Metairie office.
He was vice president of information technology services for LaPorte, an independent accounting and business consulting firm with more than 180 personnel in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Covington and Houma, as well as an office in Houston.
The LSU Health Foundation has named Lori E. Green as director of stewardship.
She was director of development for the school of education at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, and previously served as assistant director of planned giving at UAB; director of investor relations at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio; and public relations director for the Community Mental Health and Recovery System in Licking and Knox counties, Ohio. The Ohio native is a graduate of Denison University and received her master's of library science degree from Kent State University.
Matthew P. Miller has been named a partner at Baldwin Haspel Burke & Mayer.
His law practice involves representation in the areas of taxation, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning. Miller clerked at the firm while earning his law degree with a certificate in taxation from Loyola University New Orleans’ College of Law. He joined the firm as an attorney in 2009, upon completing his master's of law in taxation at New York University.