A 104-acre tract of land on Rollins Road in Zachary has been sold to a local developer for $1.5 million.
Zachary Farms LLC bought the land west of Rollins Place Elementary and the Zachary Early Learning Center, said Bill Jeansonne of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Jeansonne and Don Hanna represented both the buyer and the seller, Zachary NFLP LLC.
Zachary Farms is headed by Art Lancaster. The plan is to build a 234-lot subdivision on the site, with homes selling for between $240,000 and $300,000.
Lancaster said he hopes to get a construction permit in the next 30 days. Work on the first 74 lots will begin shortly after that. Lancaster said he has the lots under contract to a homebuilder.