Louisiana's nonfarm employment fell by 237,400 jobs, or 11.8%, over the 12 months through May.
It is the most recent monthly employment data available but new unemployment claims data is available for June.
The state's unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, up from 4.4% in May 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 13.3%, up from 3.6% one year before.
The coronavirus pandemic led to an economic slowdown in Louisiana after a state mandated stay-at-home order began in mid-March. That was lifted in mid-May but businesses are being phased into commerce with restrictions on capacity to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The state is approaching a potential Phase 3 re-opening of the economy at the end of June.
Jobless claims, which have continued to increase after a recent recovery period, were 306,358 in the latest report of continuing claims issued by the state on Thursday. There were 23,122 first-time unemployment claims last week up from 21,879 one week before.
Louisiana had 1,763,900 nonfarm jobs in May, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Leisure and hospitality lost 90,500 jobs, or 37.5%, to 150,600 workers in May.
Construction fell by 18,500 jobs, or 12.8%, to 126,000 jobs across the state.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, was down 7,100 jobs, or 14.1%, to 30,000 workers.
Manufacturing lost 9,600 jobs, or 6.9%, to 128,200 workers.
Losses were nearly evenly split between short-term nondurable goods such as food manufacturing and longer-lasting durable goods like transportation equipment.
Information lost 4,500 jobs, or 19.3%, or 18,800 workers; other services, 8,100, or 10.8%, to 66,300; trade, transportation and utilities, 39,000 jobs, or 10.2%, to 340,100 workers; education and health services, 23,700 jobs, or 7.39%, to 297,200; professional and business services, 18,800 jobs, or 8.6%, to 197,600 workers; federal, state and local government, 15,000 jobs, or 4.49%, to 319,300 workers; and financial services, 2,600 jobs, or 2.8%, to 89,800 workers.