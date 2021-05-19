The flooding that hit Baton Rouge Monday came at a bad time for people who lost vehicles during the storm.
Car rental companies already had thin inventories, as a result of selling off vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, which also have hampered new car lots. Now that hundreds of people are looking for temporary replacements for flooded cars and trucks, rentals are in short supply and permanent replacements will be harder to get.
“My Mom talked with Enterprise and they said everything was unavailable,” said JeVaughn Oubre. “They told me the closest location for (rental) cars was probably Texas, but they might have some in New Orleans.”
Oubre and his wife Shannon live in the Siegen Calais apartments, where the floodwater was waist-deep. His Dodge truck and her Nissan Ultima are no longer running after they took on water.
Shannon Oubre said the couple and their three children are relying on friends and family to take them to work and school. “They have jobs as well, and they have got to go where they have got to go,” she said. “It’s rough right now. We really do need transportation.”
A survey of the websites for Avis, Budget, Enterprise and National Thursday afternoon showed that none of the companies had rental cars available in all of Baton Rouge. Hertz had a handful of cars available.
Problems began last year when rental companies sold off vehicles to generate revenue in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when vacations and business travel were virtually non-existent. Auto manufacturing slowed down during the pandemic. Then, when cars started to be built again, manufacturers had to slow production because of a worldwide shortage of microchips, leaving the rental car industry without means of replenishing its fleet and reducing car dealership inventories.
Matt McKay, owner of All Star Automotive Group, which has nine auto dealerships in metro Baton Rouge, said his lots have “about half, if we’re lucky” as many new cars as normal.
“I’ve been a car dealer since 1987; this is the most unique situation I’ve been in,” he said.
The shortage of cars has gotten so bad that McKay has pulled vehicles from All Star’s rental department, which are leased by customers getting work done at the dealership, and put them up for sale. “They’re commanding a very, very good price,” he said. “We’ve got to have something on the lot to sell.”
McKay said he expects demand for used cars will go up as a result of the flood because people will take the settlements they get from their insurance companies and buy used cars. Payments for a flooded car are based on the value of a vehicle, which means they may fall short of the cost of a new car.
Matt Bowers said he has about 10% as many vehicles as he would normally have at his Baton Rouge Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership. “It’s certainly a problem,” he said.
In the past day, several dozen people have called the service department at the dealership, looking for cars to replace flooded vehicles. “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to help them,” he said. “It’s difficult.”
Bowers, who owns four dealerships in Baton Rouge, Metairie and Slidell, said he’s optimistic that the supply of new cars could improve in the next two months. Manufacturers are making cars with packages that don’t require as many computer chips and they’ve stopped production on models that don’t sell as well. “There’s some relief in sight,” he said. “If we’re fortunate, it might be at the end of June or July.”
David Paris, an analyst with J.D. Power, told Automotive News, that rental companies are trying to buy used cars to replenish their fleets. They’re approaching wholesale dealers and their customers.
Hertz said its looking for low-mileage used cars in a number of different channels, including auctions, dealerships and lease programs.
“In general, availability has been a problem at airports across the country during peak demand periods,” said Jim Caldwell, a spokesman for Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Availability has been a little better at Baton Rouge Metro, but Caldwell said there have been limitations on peak days and times.
Baton Rouge has fared better than some cities in terms of having rental cars available because most of the visitors are driving in from other markets, said Paul Arrigo, president of Visit Baton Rouge. Most of the large local hotels have vehicle fleets to shuttle visitors to and from the airport.
“But locally, this is going to be complicated by the flooding,” he said. “That’s going to generate more demand.”