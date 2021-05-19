Siegen Calais Apartments resident JeVaughn Oubre, left, untangles a set of jumper cables as he and his father Ivan Oubre, right, prepare to jump start JeVaughn's Dodge truck, which was one of many vehicles submerged under floodwaters from Monday night's catastrophic rain, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. So far Wednesday morning, the truck failed to start; his wife Shannon Oubre's car was nearby, also likely a loss. The rental car company he called that morning told him to check back in the mid afternoon, to see if they would have any rentals available in this time of high demand.