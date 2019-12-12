Mississippi-based BancorpSouth has purchased a former Capital One branch on Airline Highway – the second acquisition it has made in Baton Rouge in the past two weeks.

BancorpSouth bought the branch at 8031 Airline Highway in a deal that closed Wednesday, said Troy Daigle, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum Donnie Jarreau Real Estate. Daigle represented the buyer and the seller.