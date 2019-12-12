Mississippi-based BancorpSouth has purchased a building on Airline Highway that had been leased by Capital One — the second acquisition BancorpSouth has made in Baton Rouge in the past two weeks.
BancorpSouth bought the branch at 8031 Airline Highway in a deal that closed Wednesday, said Troy Daigle, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum Donnie Jarreau Real Estate. Daigle represented the buyer and the seller.
Capital One moved out of the 4,300-square-foot building at the intersection of Airline and Tom Drive in September, when its lease ran out. The building has operated as a bank for about 40 years, Daigle said.
BancorpSouth bought the former MidSouth Bank branch at 6677 Siegen Lane for nearly $2.3 million in a deal that closed just before Thanksgiving. The company has filed an occupancy permit to operate a bank on Siegen Lane.
BancorpSouth has five branches in metro Baton Rouge and three insurance offices in the area.
As of June 30, the Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank had $215 million in deposits locally, according to the FDIC.