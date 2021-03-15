Louisiana lost 33,300 jobs between December and January as the overall jobs recovery trend has reversed for the first time in months.

Louisiana had 1,812,800 nonfarm jobs in January, down 164,900 compared to last year, down 8.3%, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The last time the state lost jobs month over month was in April 2020, records show.

The losses may be driven by seasonal jobs as the holiday season came to a close and temporary workers were no longer needed to deliver packages or work in retail warehouses. But even when the data is seasonally adjusted the state still lost thousands of jobs month-over-month, according to employment data.

Statewide unemployment increased to 7.6% in January, up from 7.3% in December and an increase compared to 5.2% in January 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.8% in January, up from 6.5% in December and above its pre-pandemic 4% one year ago.

The monthly unemployment data was calculated using worker surveys conducted during the second week of January. All nine metro areas across Louisiana lost jobs over the year.

The New Orleans metro area lost 99,900 jobs over the year, down 17%, to 487,100 jobs in January. The Baton Rouge metro lost 52,800 jobs, down 12.7%, to 362,500 jobs. The Lafayette metro lost 27,100 jobs, or 13.2% over the year, to 178,000.

Leisure and hospitality remains hardest hit, down 45,700 jobs, or 19.5% to 188,600 in January from one year before. Tourism driven jobs in this sector continued to be shed between December and January when 5,900 jobs were lost.

Construction lost 18,500 jobs, or 13.9%, to 114,600 over the year while trade, transportation and utilities lost 17,600 jobs over the year, down 4.6%, to 360,800.

Federal, state and local government, down 15,900 jobs, or 4.8%, to 314,600; professionals and business services, 15,800 jobs, or 7.3%, to 200,000; education and health services was down 13,400 jobs, or 4.1%, to 311,300; manufacturing, 12,200 jobs, or 8.8%, to 125,100; mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 7,300 jobs, or 20.8%, to 27,700; other services, 7,000 jobs, or 9.5%, to 66,100; financial activities lost 6,600 jobs, or 7.06%, to 86,900; information, 4,900 jobs, or 22.7%, to 17,100.

