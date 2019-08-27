Despite the ongoing trade battles between the Trump administration and China, nearly all of Louisiana’s metro areas saw the value of their exports rise from 2017 to 2018.
Exports from Baton Rouge hit $10.5 billion in 2018, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Commerce Department. That’s up 19% from $8.8 billion in exports reported in 2017.
Other Louisiana cities also saw increased export activity. New Orleans had a 16% gain in export values going from $31.6 billion in 2017 to $36.6 billion. Lake Charles went from $6.6 billion in exports to nearly $8.4 billion, a 27% increase. Lafayette saw the value of its exports rise from $954.8 million in 2017 to crack $1 billion, a 5% gain. Shreveport-Bossier City was up from $502.9 million in 2017 to $561.8 million, a 12% increase. Houma-Thibodaux had an 8% gain in export values, from $287.4 million in 2017 to $311.5 million. Monroe had a 73% gain, from $123.5 million to $214.2 million. Hammond was up from $58.8 million to $71.9 million, a 22% increase.
Alexandria was the only Louisiana metro area to see the value of exports drop in 2018. The Cenla area was down from $19.8 million to $19.1 million, a 4% decline.
Nationwide, the value of exports from all U.S. metro areas topped $1.5 trillion in 2018, an 8% gain over 2017. Southern metro area grew at a slightly slower pace, going up 7% to hit $154 billion.