Windsor, a women’s clothing chain with more than 200 locations, is set to open its first Baton Rouge store in the Mall of Louisiana next month.
The store will open in a 6,700 square foot space on the first floor of the mall near Dillard’s, where Jimmy Jazz used to be located. Gene Satern, senior general manager of the mall, said the plan is to open the store by April 1.
Windsor doesn’t have any stores in Louisiana. Plans are in the works to open a location at Oakwood Center in Gretna sometime this year.
Windsor started in 1937 as a family owned women’s clothing store in Southern California. The chain is aimed at young women and puts an emphasis on prom dresses.