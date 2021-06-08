The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is planning to move its offices into a new building near the intersection of Interstate 10 and South Acadian Thruway.
The home builders are set to go before the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission on July 19 to get a conditional use permit for the 5,000 square foot building. It will be located next to the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
Karen Zito, president and chief executive officer of the builders association, said the organization wants a more central location. The organization has had its offices at 10518 Kentshire Court, near the Bluebonnet Boulevard-Highland Road intersection, for about 20 years.
“This is an awesome location,” she said. “It’s a great space we can create to help inform our community about the housing industry.”
The homebuilders association’s current offices are about 3,100 square feet. Zito said the additional space will allow the organization to have more educational programs, to inform builders about new techniques and products.
The association has a purchase agreement to buy the property. If all goes well, plans are to start construction in early 2022, Zito said.