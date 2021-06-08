Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG --

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is planning to move its offices into a new building near the intersection of Interstate 10 and South Acadian Thruway.

The home builders are set to go before the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission on July 19 to get a conditional use permit for the 5,000 square foot building. It will be located next to the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts.