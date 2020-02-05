The law office of Carleton Hebert Wittenbrink & Shoenfelt LLC has signed a deal to move out of the City Plaza office building in downtown Baton Rouge and into a bigger space in the adjoining II City Plaza building.
Carleton Hebert will move into a 5,350-square-foot space on the fifth floor of II City Plaza on March 1, said George Bonvillain, an agent with Elifin Realty who specializes in the office market. Bonvillain represented both Carleton Hebert and Kean Miller, which is subleasing space in II City Plaza.
Right now, Carleton Hebert has about 10 employees and takes up 2,900 square feet in City Plaza. The firm has steadily grown and plans on adding attorneys and staff to boost its estate planning and business litigation sections, Bonvillain said. That will bring the employment to 15 workers. “They’re in an expansion mode,” he said.