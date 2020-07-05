Baton Rouge area
Investar Bank National Association has named Van R. Mayhall III as general counsel and senior vice president, overseeing the legal and regulatory affairs for the bank as well as advising executive management and the board of directors on legal matters.
Mayhall has nearly 20 years of experience as an attorney and was with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP, where he practiced law primarily in corporate regulatory and compliance, corporate governance, and insurance regulatory and transactional matters. Mayhall holds a bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech University, a juris doctorate from LSU Law School; and a Master of Business Administration from LSU.
Warner Delaune has been named a partner at Phelps in its Baton Rouge office.
Warner works with clients on intellectual property protection and has more than 30 years of legal practice handling patents and applications across a range of technologies and markets. He also assists in federal trademark and copyright preparation and prosecution, license agreements, joint ventures and other technology transactions. Warner is a former mechanical engineer and designed and tested infrared systems for military vehicles at Texas Instruments Inc. He is a graduate of LSU's Law Center.
Lafayette area
Fenstermaker has promoted Hannah Link to human resource manager.
Link was talent acquisition manager and started with the company in 2011 as an HR generalist, administering compensation and benefits and managing recruitment and orientation efforts. She previously worked for several years with in-home health care provider LHC Group.
Maniko Barthelemy, an instructor in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Department of Communication, has been named as an associate director on the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ board of directors.
The New Orleans native teaches classes in television production and media professionalism. Barthelemy earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in film and video production from American University. She also holds an associate degree in criminal justice and is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
New Orleans area
William "Bill" Rials, associate director of the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement’s Information Technology Programs and professor of practice, has been named a senior fellow for government technology’s Center for Digital Government.
The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on identifying and sharing information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. Senior fellows are selected based on industry experience and success in support of public service. Rials will advise in the public and private sector through specific center projects and programs, including public speaking, webinars and authoring white papers.
Nick Lichenstein, of Schriever and controller at Eagle Energy Services LLC, was elected to Ducks Unlimited’s national board of directors.
Lichenstein began his volunteer career with the organization 22 years ago. He has served as state policy chairman, state treasurer, state chairman and state council chairman. Lichenstein holds a Master of Business Administration from Nichols State University.
Around Louisiana
Sam Hanna Jr., president and publisher of The Ouachita Citizen in Monroe/West Monroe, was named president of the Louisiana Press Association.
Others taking office are President-elect Mary Terry, general manager of the southeast region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the (St. Martinville) Teche News, (Franklin and St. Mary) Banner-Tribune, (Morgan City) Daily-Review, and (Pierre Part) Bayou Pioneer; and Secretary-Treasurer McHugh David, publisher and editor of the Livingston Parish News.
Elected to three-year board terms were Darrell Guillory, publisher of The Eunice News and CEO of Louisiana State Newspapers, which publishes 21 other newspapers in Louisiana; Steve Colwell, general manager of the Natchitoches Times and Natchitoches Times Newspapers, which publishes nine newspapers and three specialty publications in Louisiana; and David Specht, president of Specht Newspapers, publishing the Bossier Press Tribune and Minden Press Herald.
Continuing to serve on the board are Dan Shea, chairman of Georges Media Group, which publishes The Advocate in Baton Rouge, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, St. Tammany Farmer in Covington, St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman in Clinton; Wilbur Reynaud, publisher of Lutcher-Vacherie News Examiner-Enterprise; Norris Babin, co-publisher and editor, Plaquemines Gazette and St. Bernard Voice; and Barbara Leader, editor of the (Monroe) News-Star, Shreveport Times and (Alexandria) Town Talk, as well as for the USA Today Network of Louisiana.
Renette Dejoie-Hall, president and publisher of the Louisiana Weekly in New Orleans, will serve as past president.
Elected to fill open seats with unexpired terms on the board were Marc Richard, vice president/director of Newspaper Service Co., which publishes the Ruston Daily Leader and Jennings Daily News; and Garland Forman, general manager of the north region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the Ville Platte Gazette, Basile Weekly, Kinder Courier, Oakdale Journal, Richland Beacon News in Rayville, Caldwell Watchman in Columbia, West Carroll Gazette in Oak Grove and Tensas Gazette in St. Joseph.