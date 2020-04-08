The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced the recipients of its annual awards, which have been indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cheri Ausberry, customer service manager for Entergy, was presented with the D. Jensen Holliday Award as a board member for extraordinary leadership and exemplary service to the organization.
Brooks Lawley, a commercial real estate agent with The Hammett Group at NAI/Latter & Blum, was named BRAC Ambassador of the Year for outstanding achievements within chamber's ambassador program.
Randy Cangelosi, a partner with Kean Miller, won the 2019 Board Chairman Award for his service as BRAC chairman.
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Program was named Project of the Year. The award recognizes economic development projects that boost the region, through job creation, capital expenditures, expansion of an industry and long-term impact on the regional economy.
Elifin Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage, won the Business Growth Award in the small business category, posting 200% job growth from 2017 to 2019.
Great River Industries, a manufacturing, construction and maintenance service company, won the Business Growth Award in the large business category, posting 159% job growth.