Citiscape at Essen, a 299-unit apartment complex in South Baton Rouge, has been sold to a Texas property management group for $47.5 million.
According to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office, Citiscape 5010 LLC sold the complex at 5010 Mancuso Lane to Citiscape Essen LLC. Citiscape 5010 has a Dallas mailing address, while Citiscape Essen has the same address in Irving, Texas, as The Medve Group.
Medve Group invests and manages apartment complexes in Louisiana, Texas, Missouri and Indiana. According to the company website, its Louisiana properties include The Arts at Jefferson Heights, a complex located at 8939 Jefferson Highway; The Arts at Bluebonnet Place, located at 9989 Burbank Drive; The Arts at West Napoleon, The Terraces at Metairie I, II and III, all in Metairie; and The Arts at Broussard Crossing, The Grove at Plantation, and The Plantation at Lafayette, all in Lafayette.
Citiscape at Essen was built in 2003. Units rent for between $1,145 for a 585-square-foot studio up to $1,525 for an 1,169-square-foot three bedroom, two bath apartment.