Staff photo by Ian McNulty Sipping a glass of wine between the racks at Martin Wine Cellar in New Orleans. A new Martin Wine Cellar in Baton Rouge, at 6463 Moss Side Lane, should be open by late summer-early fall. The larger store will have a bigger selection of wine, spirits and beer, along with a full-service deli with indoor and outdoor seating.

A new Martin Wine Cellar, with an expanded selection of beverages and a deli, should be open late summer-early fall.

The 7,200-square-foot location at 6463 Moss Side Lane will be less than a mile from the current Martin Wine Cellar at 7248 Perkins. Martin has had a location in the Perkins Palms development since 2008.

Officials said the move will allow Martin to have a full-service deli, selling sandwiches and salads, with indoor and outdoor seating. Martin’s locations in New Orleans and Metairie have delis, but the Perkins location has been limited in its offerings because of the lack of space.

Specialty cheeses and other non-perishable goods will also be sold at the new location.

Plans are to close the Perkins location once the Moss Side Lane store opens.

Martin also has a location at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Boulevard.

