An engineering firm has purchased an office building off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard for $1.8 million in a deal that closed earlier this week.
Orbital Engineering of Pittsburgh bought the building at 11512 Lake Sherwood Ave., according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Hedley Financial of Baton Rouge.
Orbital has had an office in Baton Rouge since late 2020, when the company bought H&K Engineering, but has been looking a property to own, said Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate. Furr represented Orbital in the deal.
Orbital is a full-service engineering and design firm, with expertise in utility transmission and distribution, midstream and downstream petrochemical and infrastructure.
The company plans to take up all of the 8,750 square foot building, Furr said. There is a 6,000-square-foot pad on the property that could be used for expansion space if Orbital continues to grow locally.