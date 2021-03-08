New York-based nonprofit TruFund Financial Services Inc. is allocating loans and grants from Google to local small businesses looking to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic-related economic slowdown.

TruFund was awarded $1 million from Google through its Grow with Google Small Business Fund loan program and a $150,000 grant through Google's Opportunity Finance Network. The fund and grant will support minority and women-owned small businesses in Louisiana.

TruFund Financial Services is a Community Development Financial Institution, which refers to federally recognized organizations that are an alternative for those who historically have lacked access to traditional banks and credit unions.

As of Jan. 31, TruFund has awarded more than $32 million in loans across Louisiana since its inception in 2005.