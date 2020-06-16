Hourly worker employment at small businesses in the Baton Rouge metro area continues to recover slowly as the economy continues to re-open but remains sluggish.
Small business employment in East Baton Rouge Parish was still down 37.1% as of June 2, compared to January.
It's an improvement and steady but slow decline since May 29 when East Baton Rouge Parish small business employment was down 45.2% since January. It was down 43.7% in Livingston Parish compared to 52.1% on May 29 and down only 9.2% in Ascension Parish from 20.6%.
Phase 1 reopening began on May 15 and Phase 2 went into effect June 5. A potential Phase 3 reopening is on the horizon for the end of June.
BRAC continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard.