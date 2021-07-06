After taking off 2020 because of the COVID pandemic and being held as mostly a virtual event in January, Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is set to return as an in-person event Oct. 4-6.

“We’re excited to be back for Baton Rouge,” said Wendy Overton, director of strategy and development for Nexus Louisiana, which organizes the event. “This is a great chance to reconnect with the entrepreneur community, to reconvene and share stories.”

This will be the 11th year for the event. Unlike in past years, when BREW was held at locations across the city, this year it will be held entirely in the Bon Carre Business Center. EdgePWR, the South Carolina firm that bought the center in late 2020, wanted to use the conference to show off their plans for the property and brand the space as a tech hub. Bon Carre has tenants such as the Louisiana Technology Park and Venyu, a data storage company.

“This builds community and gives you a chance to see other people, instead of having events far flung across the city,” she said.

Another new wrinkle for BREW is an opening night reception, that will serve as an expo and networking event, featuring some of the most innovative companies in Baton Rouge.

But one familiar component of BREW will be back unchanged — the high stakes pitch competition. The competition will be held Oct. 6 and the winning company will receive $100,000 in funding from Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angel Network.

To participate in the pitch competition a company must be based in Louisiana or willing to relocate upon winning, made less than $250,000 in revenue during 2020, be incorporated as a limited liability company, a S corporation or a C corporation and have a scalable high-growth business model with a strong management team. Applications to the pitch competition must be submitted by Aug. 24.

Semi-finalists will be notified by Aug. 27 and will participate in a closed-door pitch round on Sept. 21. Three teams will be selected to participate in the pitch competition.

For more details, visit celebratebrew.com.

The lineup of BREW speakers and events will be released at the end of July.